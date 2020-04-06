Two arrested after mob loots liquor store in Langa

Police confirmed on Monday that two people were arrested in connection with the looting of a liquor store at the weekend in Langa, Cape Town.

The incident happened on Sunday.

“Shortly after the incident, a 33-year-old woman from Gugulethu, believed to be linked to the incident, was arrested,” said Brig Novela Potelwa.

“As part of ongoing tracing operations a 48-year-old male suspect was arrested on Sunday evening. Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of burglary and theft,” Potelwa added.

Police were expecting to make more arrests.

Potelwa confirmed that the incident was linked to the looting of a Shoprite liquor store.

Footage of the looting was shared on social media.