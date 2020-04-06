South Africa

WATCH | All you need to know about attending a funeral during SA's #21daylockdown

06 April 2020 - 06:36 By TimesLIVE

Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted amendments to the regulations on the #SALockdown, including on the movement of people wanting to attend funerals.

Those wanting to attend funerals in other provinces will require a permit from a magistrate or police station commander, or a person designated by them.

A list of eligible people including partners, children, parents, children-in-law, siblings, grandparents and people who have close relations with the deceased were highlighted in Dlamini-Zuma's announcement.

