South Africa

WATCH | Lockdown fitness: Trainer embraces Covid-19 challenges

06 April 2020 - 09:17 By TIMESLIVE MULTIMEDIA

SA’s state of lockdown was announced on March 23 2020, and many South Africans started to wonder how they were going to stay fit if they couldn't go for a daily run, walk or cycle, or go to the gym.

Social media platforms were eventually full of posts with personal trainers trying to play their part by creating “home workouts”.

Personal trainer Abdullah Bayett has been sharing his fitness and strength training regimes.

Bayett, who runs SKR Martial Arts & Fitness Academy in Lenasia, Johannesburg, has approached the lockdown as a new challenge.

He has been recording a combination of fitness routines and sharing the videos with his members via WhatsApp to ensure they stay fit during the lockdown.

