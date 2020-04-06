WATCH | Lockdown fitness: Trainer embraces Covid-19 challenges

Social media platforms were eventually full of posts with personal trainers trying to play their part by creating “home workouts”.

Personal trainer Abdullah Bayett has been sharing his fitness and strength training regimes.

Bayett, who runs SKR Martial Arts & Fitness Academy in Lenasia, Johannesburg, has approached the lockdown as a new challenge.

He has been recording a combination of fitness routines and sharing the videos with his members via WhatsApp to ensure they stay fit during the lockdown.