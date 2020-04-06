South Africa

WATCH | Refuse removal team sings happy birthday to 4-year-old girl during lockdown

06 April 2020 - 18:03 By Elsabé Pienaar

The refuse removal team from Inxuba Yethemba municipality sings happy birthday to Louise de Klerk on her fourth birthday, while South Africa is under Covid-19 lockdown.

Little Louise de Klerk from Cradock celebrated her fourth birthday on Monday - and while family and friends all showered her with phone calls and FaceTime chats, she was sad at not being able to have a proper birthday party with friends.

DispatchLIVE reported that, luckily, a group of hardworking men in the refuse removal team from the Inxuba Yethemba municipality, who were on duty, took the time to serenade her.

Asked whether the team would be getting some cake any time soon, Louise’s father, Ricky, said: “Oh, they already got their share today. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

MORE

LISTEN | How to fight anxiety and depression caused by the lockdown

“The 21-day lockdown may sound like a short period of time, but for some, isolation can lead to increased levels of anxiety and depression,” says ...
News
3 hours ago

IN PICTURES | 'We don't sleep' - SA's unsung heroes in fight against Covid-19

A gallery of beautiful photographs paying tribute to South Africa's unsung heroes working the streets during the national lockdown
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X