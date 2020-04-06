WATCH | Refuse removal team sings happy birthday to 4-year-old girl during lockdown

Little Louise de Klerk from Cradock celebrated her fourth birthday on Monday - and while family and friends all showered her with phone calls and FaceTime chats, she was sad at not being able to have a proper birthday party with friends.

DispatchLIVE reported that, luckily, a group of hardworking men in the refuse removal team from the Inxuba Yethemba municipality, who were on duty, took the time to serenade her.

Asked whether the team would be getting some cake any time soon, Louise’s father, Ricky, said: “Oh, they already got their share today. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”