WATCH | Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19

Nearly 10,000 homeless people in Tshwane have been rounded up in an effort to prevent Covid-19 infecting the metropolitan's most vulnerable.

Makeshift shelters have sprung up across Tshwane in an effort to house the destitute.

At some locations, officials and NPOs are struggling to keep to the principals of physical distancing.

This is evident at Caledonian Stadium, which has become a tented city for about 2,000 people, in an area that should house only 340.