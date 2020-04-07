10 Joburg suburbs without power after 'vandal' electrocuted

Four Johannesburg substations lost power on Tuesday morning after a man was electrocuted at an electricity tower.

According to City Power, the 27-year-old man was electrocuted at a tower in Hopefield, near Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said about 10 suburbs were affected by the outage.

“It is believed the deceased was killed when he tried to climb the 88kV electricity tower. It is not clear why he climbed up but vandalism, which is rife in the area, is suspected,” said Mangena.