Calls grow on social media for rethink of 'essential items' lockdown list

Calls for the list of "essential items" that can be bought under lockdown are growing on social media as the country enters day 12 of Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

During the 21-day lockdown, intended to reduce social interaction, people are allowed to shop for “essential items” only, such as food and hygiene products.

But as the days roll on, many are finding themselves unable to purchase items they regard as essential, such as baby clothes, light bulbs and kettles.