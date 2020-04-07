South Africa

Cape Town worst hit as Covid-19 cases near 500 in Western Cape

57-year-old man is the province's third fatality, says premier Alan Winde

07 April 2020 - 16:17 By TimesLIVE
Premier Alan Winde chairs a remote meeting of the Western Cape cabinet on Monday.
Premier Alan Winde chairs a remote meeting of the Western Cape cabinet on Monday.
Image: Twitter/Alan Winde

The Western Cape had recorded 490 Covid-19 infections by Tuesday — 15 higher than  Monday's total.

Premier Alan Winde said 28 patients were in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

More than three-quarters of the cases are in Cape Town, where the worst-affected areas are the western and southern suburbs.

“On Monday, a 57-year-old man became the third Western Cape Covid-19 related death. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones,” said Winde.

Community screening was conducted on Tuesday in Philippi, Bishop Lavis, Valhalla Park, Netreg, Kraaifontein, Scottsdene and the Bo-Kaap.

“We thank all of those who welcomed the community health-care workers and enabled them to fulfil their important role in stemming the spread of coronavirus by being screened and, where necessary, tested,” said Winde.

On Wednesday, screening will be done in Elsies River, Ruyterwacht, Bothasig, Durbanville, Klipheuwel, Fisantekraal and the Bo-Kaap.

“New areas and subdistricts will be announced regularly,” added the premier.

READ MORE:

Criminal charges opened against man who claimed Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

Criminal charges have formally been opened against a Cape Town man who claimed that the swabs used to test for Covid-19 were themselves contaminated ...
News
1 day ago

Western Cape seeks medical volunteers as Covid-19 cases rise to 418

The number of Covid-19 patients in the Western Cape rose by 25 to 418 on Friday, said premier Alan Winde. Twenty-five were in hospital, with seven in ...
News
4 days ago

Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha as premier starts mask-making drive

The massive Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has recorded its second case of Covid-19, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X