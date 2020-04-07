South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day 12: The latest developments on Covid-19

07 April 2020 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
One of the Outsurance points-men wearing personal protective equipment at the Esangweni Taxi Rank, Tembisa where taxis were disinfected on April 6 2020.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

TODAY'S COVID-19 TOP STORIES

Food trucks used to deliver water to informal settlements in Cape Town

Don't pay bonuses, Reserve Bank urges SA banks

Hundreds of informal traders get permits to work in locked-down Joburg

US records 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

April 7 2020 08:17

Sassa gives food parcels to recipients whose grants lapsed due to Covid-19 lockdown

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is providing food parcels and vouchers to temporary disability grant recipients whose grants expired in March and who could not reapply for the renewal of the grants because of the national lockdown.

“Sassa offices were closed since the lockdown and this posed a challenge for beneficiaries whose grants expired in March and were therefore unable to reapply at Sassa offices,” Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.

April 7 2020 08:06

Prisoners & staff to be tested for Covid-19 after warder tests positive

A female official working at the East London Correctional Centre, in Westbank, has tested positive for Covid-19, the department of correctional services said late on Monday.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told DispatchLIVE that all officials who have come into contact with the infected person have been identified and asked to isolate at home while awaiting testing.

April 7 2020 07:00

‘I don’t know about this corona thing’: it’s life as usual in hostels

In the notorious Glebelands Hostel in KZN, social distancing does not apply - with good reason.

Times Select takes you inside Glebelands as eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda makes an appearance to resolve the issue of "hand sanitisers".

 

