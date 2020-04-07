'I've never been scared to check how business is doing': battle to survive the pandemic

Hairdresser Shaughn Adams says that since the start of the lockdown last month, he has been too afraid to open his laptop to check the turnover of his business.

Adams is the owner of the Image and Hair salon in Observatory, Cape Town, which has been closed since the beginning of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“In all my 22 years in this business, I have never been scared to check how my business is doing. We all understood the reasons behind the lockdown, but we never anticipated the financial impact. We did not grasp it until it was upon us,” said Adams.

He says 40%-45% of his clientele are international students.

“When the issue of the coronavirus became more serious in early March, mostly in China, I was already losing my international clients because they had to go back to their home countries. As matters became worse, there was an instant roll down. It’s like everything stopped as clients started cancelling their appointments,” said Adams.