Johann Rupert's R1bn Covid-19 relief fund temporarily shut as it hits capacity

Bierman said this is effectively a cry for help from SA’s SME sector.

“Just three days after the online portal was opened for applications, the programme has already received in excess of 10,000 applications from formal sole proprietors, close corporations, companies and trusts.”

He appealed to the private sector and big businesses and corporations to contribute funding to the Sukuma Relief Programme.

“We are making a public plea to other big businesses that are looking to support local SMEs during this critical time. SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, and they are in need of financial assistance, now more than ever before, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now is the time to get involved and support each other,” Bierman said.