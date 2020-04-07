Man with prostate cancer becomes SA's 13th Covid-19 death

A Durban man has become SA's 13th confirmed Covid-19 related death.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday that the man died at Durban's Parklands Hospital. He said the man had “stage 4 prostate cancer”.

Mkhize also confirmed that the number of Covid-19 cases in SA had risen to 1,749.

On his official Twitter account, Mkhize said he was also worried about the situation at another private Durban hospital, St Augustine's.