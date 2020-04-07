Mass screening in Bo-Kaap after Covid-19 claims elderly resident's life

The Bo-Kaap Community Response Team announced in a statement over the weekend that 81-year-old resident Kulsum Cassiem had succumbed to the coronavirus.

“Our community has been touched [by] a calamity and it is vital that we keep calm and continue to do our duty to observe the regulations of our country in our quest to reduce the spreading of the disease,” said the team.

“Our actions to observe the regulations will not only protect ourselves but Insha-Allah [God willing] will protect the elderly and vulnerable in our community.”