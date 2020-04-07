South Africa

Mzansi Lockdown Marathon is still going strong with 11,000 entrants

07 April 2020 - 10:53 By Nivashni Nair
Heather Casey participates in the Msanzi Lockdown Marathon without leaving her Johannesburg home
Image: supplied

More than 11,000 South Africans are taking part in the country's biggest lockdown marathon without leaving their homes or their yards.

As of Tuesday morning, 11,529 South Africans had entered the race before registration closed.

The Mzansi Lockdown Marathon, organised by Russell Nugent and Warren King, is a virtual event open to anyone who can run 42km in 21 days.

At the end participants qualify for a virtual medal.

“With all the traditional races cancelled, I felt virtual races would go a long way towards easing the disappointment many sportspeople were experiencing. A virtual event is when runners, for example, complete a specified distance wherever they might find themselves in the world.”

“They will record the distance they've covered using some form of tracking device, like a wrist-based GPS device or a cellphone, be it on a treadmill in Iceland, a drilling platform in the North Sea or a backyard in Edenvale. On completion of the distance they will usually be eligible for some form of recognition, be it a certificate or finisher's medal,” Nugent said.

King said the pair decided to make the race “informal, easy, fun and inclusive”.

“The rules are simple. Run, walk or crawl 2km per day, record your mileage, and submit your total log at the end of the challenge. You can run any distance you like as often as you like, just get to 42km.”

“We will accept all forms of records, from fancy GPS trackers to apps like Strava to steps on Fitbit devices or Apple watches, to handwritten logs, to literally a note from your mother. As a fun, community-enhancing motivational event, it is not for profit and registration for the race is free.” 

