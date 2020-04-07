Police arrest man and confiscate cigarettes from Verulam shop
07 April 2020 - 08:12
Police in Verulam, Durban, arrested a man whose shop was selling cigarettes on Monday afternoon in contravention of the 21-day Covid-19 regulations.
Police said the man was arrested for contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the sale of cigarettes during the 16 day lockdown which began on March 28.
Police said the police, who were patrolling the area, confiscated the cigarettes from the shop.