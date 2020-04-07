South Africa

Police arrest man and confiscate cigarettes from Verulam shop

07 April 2020 - 08:12 By ERNEST MABUZA
Police arrested a man for contravening Disaster Management Act and confiscated cigarettes from a shop in Verulam on Monday afternoon.
Police in Verulam, Durban, arrested a man whose shop was selling cigarettes on Monday afternoon in contravention of the 21-day Covid-19 regulations.

Police said the man was arrested for contravening the Regulations of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the sale of cigarettes during the 16 day lockdown which began on March 28.

Police said the police, who were patrolling the area, confiscated the cigarettes from the shop.

