South Africa

R1,500 bail for man nabbed for filming himself breaking lockdown rules

07 April 2020 - 16:24 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The man released on bail was one of two people who allegedly posted a video of themselves travelling around Pretoria in apparent defiance of the lockdown laws.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The 23-year-old man from Lyttelton, Centurion, who was arrested for allegedly contravening the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown regulations, was reprimanded and released on R1,500 bail.

The man, whose name is known to TimesLIVE, was one of two people who allegedly posted a video of themselves travelling around Pretoria in apparent defiance of the lockdown laws.

The man was caught on camera repeatedly swearing and mocking the state's efforts to curb the coronavirus through the lockdown.

The video went viral.

Phindi Mjonondwane of the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that the man was arrested and had paid bail. However, he has not yet appeared in court.

“He got police station bail. His first [court] appearance is on May 4,” Mjonondwane said.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court.

In one of the snippets from the video, one man appears to be standing in front of a police station and continues swearing about the virus.

The man says, in Afrikaans, among other things: “F*k corona, ma se p**s. Ons worry nie!”

