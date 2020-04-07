South Africa

Steven Birch appears in court over fake news video on Covid-19 tests

07 April 2020 - 12:00 By Aron Hyman
Steven Birch, 55, as he appeared in a video he posted on social media about government Covid-19 testing kits.
Steven Birch, 55, as he appeared in a video he posted on social media about government Covid-19 testing kits.
Image: Steven Birch

A 55-year-old man appeared in Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly spreading fake news about Covid-19.

Steven Birch, from Durbanville, appeared briefly and was warned to be back in court on July 14.

Birch allegedly posted a video on his social media pages telling South Africans that government coronavirus testing kits were contaminated and could infect people.

According to the police, he was charged in terms of regulation 11(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, in relation to “publishing any statement through any medium including social media with the intention to deceive any other person about measures by the government to address Covid-19".

MORE

Public refusing Covid-19 tests due to fake news: Gauteng health department

Many people don't want to be tested for Covid-19 because of a "fake news" video claiming that the swabs used to test for the illness are contaminated.
News
19 hours ago

Criminal charges opened against man who claimed Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

Criminal charges have formally been opened against a Cape Town man who claimed that the swabs used to test for Covid-19 were themselves contaminated ...
News
1 day ago

Centurion man arrested after filming himself breaking lockdown rules and swearing about the coronavirus

A 23-year old man from Lyttelton, Centurion, has been arrested for allegedly contravening the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X