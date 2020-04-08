Advocates and attorneys who flouted lockdown rules 'should not be paid'

“Should the citizens not heed the call, the pandemic might reach such proportions that SA’s health system would not be able to contain the spread thereof, nor treat those infected properly.”

Brauckmann said before proceedings started in the matter involving the JS Moroka municipality and Goodwin Kubheka, he raised concerns and inquired from counsel whether their permits complied with the regulations.

“Though I was assured by counsel that it did comply, I could establish by merely glancing at the ‘permits’, that there was non-compliance by all but one of the legal practitioners in court with the directives and regulations,” Brauckmann said.

Brauckmann said the advocates and attorneys were therefore not entitled to charge their clients any fees for preparation, travelling or their appearance in court on March 31.

He also directed the registrar of the court to provide a copy of the judgment to the respective Legal Practice Council.

“I was not supposed to even entertain the matter, I should have directed all practitioners to return to their places of residence and remain there until the lockdown is over, and struck the matter off the roll.”

Brauckmann said he could not do so as it was apparent that residents of the Dr JS Maroka municipality did not have proper access to potable water.

“Water is essential to remain hygienic, and avoid infection by the novel coronavirus.”