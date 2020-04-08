Court sides with Durban council in battle with homeless

The eThekwini municipality will continue to demolish unoccupied shacks within the city during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This is after the Durban high court ruled in favour of the municipality, dismissing an urgent interdict application made by shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo on Tuesday.

The organisation had hauled the municipality to court on Monday, seeking an urgent interdict against the continuation of ongoing evictions at Ekuphumeleleni and Azania settlements.

Abahlali's application followed a number of "violent evictions" that took place at the settlements.