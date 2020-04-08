COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | World's Covid-19 epicentre, Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown

April 8 2020 07:30

Covid-19 taking toll on the poor, elderly and front-line health workers

Sleeplessness, concentration difficulties, loss of hope and suicidal thoughts – these are some of the psychological effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on many South Africans.

This is according to Abdurahmaan Kenny, mental health portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics, who says levels of distress are likely to increase as more South Africans become infected, lose their incomes and are forced to isolate.

The pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of everyone - particularly the poor, elderly, children, parents and front-line health-care workers, said Kenny.