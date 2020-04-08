Covid-19 taking toll on the poor, elderly and front-line health workers

Sleeplessness, concentration difficulties, loss of hope and suicidal thoughts – these are some of the psychological effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on many South Africans.

This is according to Abdurahmaan Kenny, mental health portfolio manager at Pharma Dynamics, who says levels of distress are likely to increase as more South Africans become infected, lose their incomes and are forced to isolate.

The pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of everyone - particularly the poor, elderly, children, parents and front-line health-care workers, said Kenny.

On Tuesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the country had suffered its 13th death from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. He said there were now 1,749 confirmed cases across SA.

“Vulnerable populations - such as the elderly, those with mental health conditions and pre-existing health concerns - are likely to experience higher levels of psychological distress due to the major threat that the outbreak poses to their own personal health,” said Kenny.