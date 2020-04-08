South Africa

Dis-Chem offers drive-through coronavirus testing: what you need to know

08 April 2020 - 11:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Dis-Chem's drive-through Covid-19 test will be done inside your car, which limits exposure for customers and staff.
Image: Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem has launched drive-through Covid-19 testing sites in shopping centre parking lots.

The testing sites are at some Dis-Chem stores in Gauteng.

SA now has 1,749 confirmed Covid-19 cases with a death toll of 13 and 95 recoveries.

Here is what you need to know:

Where the sites are

According to Lizeth Kruger, head of Dis-Chem Clinics, the testing sites in parking areas were located to help government efforts to test more people for Covid-19.

The drive-through testing sites are at Centurion Mall, Olympus, Fourways Mall and Blu Bird Centre, all in Gauteng.

From Thursday, more sites will come online at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre and the Pavilion in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as at Canal Walk in the Western Cape.

How much and how it will operate

The drive-through sites will be open from 9am-4pm weekdays.

The test is R850 per person and will be done inside your car, which limits exposure for customers and staff. It's  card payment only.

The pharmacy said each site would be equipped with protective equipment for staff including face screens, gloves, masks, protective gowns and disposal equipment.

Results

Results will be available in 24-48 hours of testing and will be logged with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“In light of the increasing incidence of Covid-19 transmissions, it’s crucial that SA can accurately predict the trajectory of this pandemic,” said Kruger. “With a greater testing capacity comes a truer picture of the spread of the virus in the country and we’re proud to be able to support the health authorities during such a challenging time.” 

