Durban July hangs in the balance as coronavirus fears continue

It is understood that the organisers have adopted a "wait-and-see approach" for now.

A notice on the official Vodacom Durban July Facebook page states: "As SA enters its second week of lockdown, we wanted to reach out to the Vodacom Durban July community, who have understandably expressed concerns about the 2020 event.

"Firstly, we wish to express our full support of all government directives and give thanks to the millions of South Africans who are collectively doing their part to keep our nation safe. ​

"We know many of our community have been looking forward to participating in and attending the 2020 Vodacom Durban July and we will update you on this year’s event status once further government directives are confirmed and the current situation has some semblance of resolution."