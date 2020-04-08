From no kissing to alcohol ban -five Bheki Cele quotes on SA lockdown that gave Mzansi the feels

Police minister Bheki Cele continues to be a hot topic among South Africans on social media.

The minister's stance on the lockdown, law enforcement, the no-kissing rule and the temporary ban on alcohol has ruffled some feathers.

Here are five Bheki Cele quotes that gave Mzansi the feels.

Don't kiss, sneeze in style

Cele emphasised the importance of physical distancing during his address to a police and an army contingent in Cape Town on Saturday last week.

“Stay there indoors, wash your hands, maintain social distance and anything social like hugging and kissing is not part of this. You wash hands, dry hands, you sanitise, you cough in style, you sneeze in style. When you sneeze, you throw away your tissue.”

Liquor

The minister set the tone on alcohol before the lockdown officially began.

“Movement of alcohol will be restricted. There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B. If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined.”