From no kissing to alcohol ban -five Bheki Cele quotes on SA lockdown that gave Mzansi the feels
Police minister Bheki Cele continues to be a hot topic among South Africans on social media.
The minister's stance on the lockdown, law enforcement, the no-kissing rule and the temporary ban on alcohol has ruffled some feathers.
Here are five Bheki Cele quotes that gave Mzansi the feels.
Don't kiss, sneeze in style
Cele emphasised the importance of physical distancing during his address to a police and an army contingent in Cape Town on Saturday last week.
“Stay there indoors, wash your hands, maintain social distance and anything social like hugging and kissing is not part of this. You wash hands, dry hands, you sanitise, you cough in style, you sneeze in style. When you sneeze, you throw away your tissue.”
Liquor
The minister set the tone on alcohol before the lockdown officially began.
“Movement of alcohol will be restricted. There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to B. If we find liquor in your car's boot, that is illegal. If you break these laws, you are six months in jail or fined.”
Walking dogs
Joggers and dog walkers were offended by the minister's announcement that the activities would be banned for the duration of the lockdown. Cele said this two weeks ago during a media briefing by the interministerial conference.
“There shall be no dogs walked, it doesn’t enhance the call made by the president. Walk your dog around the house, it ends there, it does not go beyond that.”
No liquor means reduced crime
The minister on Wednesday said the unavailability of alcohol during the lockdown has resulted in a reduction of some crimes.
“I just hope that one day there will be no liquor. I don’t run the country but what has happened when you look at the crime stats, for that fact that shebeens are closed, people are sleeping. They don’t move around here in shebeens and taverns being uncontrollable.”
Law breakers against SA
Those who defy the rules of the lockdown are against the whole of SA. Cele said this at a briefing of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster shortly after the lockdown kicked in on March 27.
“These people are people that don’t have a goodwill — people that are doing exactly what they were told not to do. Some of them were opening their street bashes, some of them were drinking, taking their bush chairs, sitting under the trees and undermining the law.”