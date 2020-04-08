Gauteng police commissioner condemns torching of schools

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has condemned the torching of schools in the province.

This follows the latest incident in which a school was burnt in Soshanguve in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Gauteng education department, the administration block at Soshanguve High School was burnt down, the roof had caved in, and everything — including furniture — was burnt to ashes.

“The attacks on and burning of schools will not be tolerated and police will make sure that those who are behind these criminal acts are hunted down and brought to book,” said Mawela.

Cases of arson and breaking into a business have been opened for investigation.

The police have appealed to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators by contacting the Crime Stop number 086-001-0111 or leaving an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

Since the lockdown began, 22 Gauteng schools have been torched or broken into.