South Africa

Gauteng police commissioner condemns torching of schools

08 April 2020 - 11:58 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Another Soshanguve school was torched on Wednesday morning.
Another Soshanguve school was torched on Wednesday morning.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has condemned the torching of schools in the province.

This follows the latest incident in which a school was burnt in Soshanguve in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to the Gauteng education department, the administration block at Soshanguve High School was burnt down, the roof had caved in, and everything — including furniture — was burnt to ashes.

“The attacks on and burning of schools will not be tolerated and police will make sure that those who are behind these criminal acts are hunted down and brought to book,” said Mawela.

Cases of arson and breaking into a business have been opened for investigation.

The police have appealed to the community to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators by contacting the Crime Stop number 086-001-0111 or leaving an anonymous tip-off on the MySAPS App.

Since the lockdown began, 22 Gauteng schools have been torched or broken into.

MORE

Another school in Soshanguve torched

Another school in Soshanguve north of Pretoria has been set alight, emergency services said.
News
4 hours ago

21 Gauteng schools broken into or torched during lockdown so far: Lesufi

Eighteen schools in Gauteng had been burgled and vandalised by Tuesday, the 12th day of the nationwide lockdown.
News
16 hours ago

Thieves and vandals cost taxpayers R7.5m at Gauteng schools over holidays

Taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill of about R7.5m to replace stolen public school  property in Gauteng
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  2. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  3. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa
  4. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  5. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X