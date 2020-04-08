'How do we stay safe?': Life in an informal settlement, where following lockdown rules is impossible

To try to keep her children and grandchildren busy, the 47-year old helps them read and draw inside the shack.

“We have to sit together. We don’t have space to allow us to follow the health protocols in a shack.

“I try to make them read during the day, but they are not coping. When it is hot, the shack becomes extremely hot. I can’t keep them inside when it’s like that. They go and wander around outside on the streets. They might suffocate from the heat inside,” she said.

Masuvhelele said the family would soon run out of food.

“We are going to starve to death soon. The grant money is already finished. With me sitting and not doing any part-time jobs, I don’t know what I will do with my children. I cannot cope. My children will soon starve,” Masuvhelele said.

She said she could not afford sanitisers for the family to use.

“I don’t know what is happening in the country because my phone is off and there is no electricity. My phone has been off for four days. I don’t know if there was any announcement made by the president,” she said.

The worried woman pleaded for government to help reduce overcrowding in informal settlements for the sake of people's health.

A Grade 11 pupil from Flavius Mareka High School, who also lives in the informal settlement, was worried that even though there were programmes to help learners during the lockdown, he wasn’t able to access these.

The pupil lives in a shack without electricity. He has no access to TV, the internet or radio.

“I don't have access to anything, not even a radio. We cannot physically distance. It is impossible because we do everything in the same room. We sleep where we cook and bath,” he said.

The 17-year-old said he can only study from his textbooks and hope it is enough for him to pass.