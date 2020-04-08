South Africa

Ipid arrests policeman after fatal shooting of his girlfriend

08 April 2020 - 11:48 By ERNEST MABUZA
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a police sergeant who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend in Pretoria on Sunday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a police sergeant who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a policeman who allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend at the police barracks at Pretoria Moot on Sunday.

The 41-year-old sergeant, based at the flying squad in Midrand, accused his girlfriend, 35, of having an affair with his colleague before shooting her several times.

“The member was arrested and appeared before court on Tuesday. He is in custody and will appear again in Pretoria Central magistrate's court on April 14 2020 for a formal bail application,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

MORE

Experts call for mediators to ease tensions created by soldiers and officers during lockdown

Policing oversight and social conflict experts have called for urgent dialogue and immediate deployment of community mediators to ease tensions ...
News
3 days ago

Watchdog investigates 38 cases against police officers since lockdown began

Ipid has recorded 38 complaints against the conduct of the police since the 21-day lockdown began on Friday morning.
News
4 days ago

East Rand metro cop on murder charge after fatal lockdown enforcement

An Ekurhuleni metro police department [EMP] officer and a man believed to be a private security officer have been arrested for the deadly shooting in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  2. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  3. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa
  4. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  5. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation
Lockdown serenade
X