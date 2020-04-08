Medical expert to investigate Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital

Acclaimed epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim will lead an investigation into the outbreak of the coronavirus at St Augustine's hospital in Durban.

This was revealed in a statement from Netcare management on Wednesday who moved swiftly to deny that medical staff and employees at Durban’s St Augustine’s hospital — at which 66 people have tested positive for Covid-19 — were not given appropriate personal protective equipment.

In the statement, in response to health minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement and concern at the situation at the hospital on Tuesday, Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland, said the hospital was “deeply saddened that, despite our very best efforts and precautions, there have been a total of four Covid-19-associated deaths” there.

Friedland said a number of measures have been implemented at the hospital including sanitisation, swabbing of almost 2,000 employees and working with acclaiming epidemiologist Prof Karim to investigate the underlying cause and nature of the outbreak.

He said contrary to certain misleading claims, staff members and doctors at the 464-bed hospital — regarded as one of the flagship private hospitals in the country — had been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

“No Netcare facility has ever expected a staff member to work without appropriate PPE. Our PPE policy includes a directive on the wearing of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic which is, in fact, more conservative in that it provides greater protection than the current recommendations and guidelines of two highly respected health organisations, namely the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).