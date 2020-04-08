POLL | Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams violated lockdown regulations but should she be fired?

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has come under fire for violation of lockdown regulations, after visiting a friend for lunch.

On Sunday, former deputy education minister Mduduzi Manana posted a picture of himself and a group of people having lunch at his home.

The now-deleted picture also showed Ndabeni-Abrahams, who Manana described as a friend, seated at the table having a meal.

"It was great to host a former colleague and dear sister Cde Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on her way back from executing critical and essential services," the caption read.