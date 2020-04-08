Pupils challenge Durban principal to shave his moustache - after already making him lose his hair
Raj Kemraj has been challenged to shave off his moustache - and he "is game for any challenge".
The Hillcrest Primary School principal has already had to shave his head after he challenged pupils of the Durban school to post photographs of the activities they were doing during the lockdown on Facebook by 4pm on Tuesday.
Just two hours into the challenge, the target of photographs of 100 different activities was reached. Kemraj is now bald - and his pupils want his upper lip to now suffer the same fate.
WE DID IT IN RECORD TIME TOO! Seriously, how cool is our Principal for agreeing to this ??? We did it... 100 x pictures...Posted by Hillcrest Primary School on Monday, April 6, 2020
"This is a very stressful time for everyone. The children, especially, would be feeling the impact of being confined to their homes and missing their friends. This was one way for them to see what their friends are doing, for us to see what our families are doing and for us to have some fun," Kemraj told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.
During his time at Hillcrest Primary School over the past 20 years, Kemraj has risen to every challenge.
"I have been dumped a couple of times into the pool fully clothed, had soccer balls kicked at me while being goalkeeper, come to school in my pyjamas, given up my parking, had the children throw coloured powder on me, covering me from head to foot. Most of these challenges were for fundraising," he said.
Kemraj hoped that other principals would also encourage fun during this difficult time.
"I think that all principals should engage with their school communities for some lighthearted fun.
"It was just as much fun for me as it was for the children. It gave me pleasure to see our families are still in good spirits and having fun together. It also gave me an opportunity to see some of the children. Our children are the reason that we are in this profession. If there can be something that I can do to help them cope with our current situation, I will do it without hesitation."
While Kemraj has been adding fun to the lockdown, he has been stressed, too.
"It has been fine at home but quite stressful regarding school. It is the uncertainty of the duration of the lockdown, its impact on children, families and staff, financial implications to the school and our families. I am confident that we will be able to catch up on formal teaching as soon as schools open," he said.