SA Army Foundation donates goodie bags to soldiers during lockdown

In keeping with the spirit of ubuntu, the SA Army Foundation has donated goodie bags to all soldiers deployed around the country during the national lockdown.

SA Army Foundation head Angel Ramphele said this was a move to boost the soldiers' morale.

“We felt this was one of those things we needed to do to cheer them and say they are doing a great job.

“This is to say they must keep at it, because they never say no when they are called to work,” Ramphele said.