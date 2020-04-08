South Africa

SA Army Foundation donates goodie bags to soldiers during lockdown

08 April 2020 - 11:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The SA Army Foundation has donated goodie bags to all soldiers deployed around the country during the national lockdown.
Image: The SA Army Foundation

In keeping with the spirit of ubuntu, the SA Army Foundation has donated goodie bags to all soldiers deployed around the country during the national lockdown.

SA Army Foundation head Angel Ramphele said this was a move to boost the soldiers' morale.

“We felt this was one of those things we needed to do to cheer them and say they are doing a great job.

“This is to say they must keep at it, because they never say no when they are called to work,” Ramphele said.

The goodie bags, Ramphele said, include multivitamins, an energy drink, energy bars, nuts and water.

All deployed soldiers are receiving meals three times a day. The meals do not include snacks.

The hampers will be handed over to the chief of the joint operations division. They will then be distributed to all deployed soldiers nationwide from Thursday.

“For the last 20 years we've supported the army when they are in deployment to boost their morale. Unlike in a peace-keeping mission, they have now been deployed to protect us and to make sure we adhere to lockdown rules,” Ramphele said.

