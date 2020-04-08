South Africa

Uyinene Foundation steps in to help GBV victims during lockdown

08 April 2020 - 21:17 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation will offer online psychological support to victims of gender-based violence during the nationwide lockdown.
The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation will offer online psychological support to victims of gender-based violence during the nationwide lockdown. 
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has vowed to offer online psychological support to victims of gender-based violence during the nationwide lockdown. 

The offer comes in the birth month of Mrwetyana, who was raped and bludgeoned to death on August 8 2019 at the Clareinch post office in Cape Town.

The service is expected to be run by a qualified psychologist daily between 9am and 4pm for the rest of April.

"We aim to continue raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) even during the lockdown period, as some people are more vulnerable now, stuck in their homes with perpetrators," said the foundation's spokesperson Mambulele Buso.

Police minister Bheki Cele told the media that thousands of calls had been made to the Saps GBV hotline in the first week of the lockdown.

"We will be focusing on the foundation’s three key pillars, namely: prevention, support and leadership development. As we celebrate Uyinene’s birth month, we wish to continue in our vision [of] a society free of gender-based violence," said Buso.

Buso said the foundation had also stopped all public events and campaigns planned for the month of April and instead decided to make use of online services in a bid to abide with lockdown regulations.

"We will be increasing our telecommunication and online communication efforts by sending out messages and words of support every week for the duration of April. In addition to this, we also plan on distributing safety information, including safe houses, information on GBV prevention and support organisations in each province," she added.

"Please help us celebrate Uyinene’s birth month by playing a key role in awareness raising and prevention of GBV."

