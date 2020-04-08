WATCH | Inside Manana's home, as ex-deputy minister launches YouTube show

Former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana - fresh from a coronavirus lockdown breach scandal - has posted a video showing him exercising and going through various items of luxury clothing.

Manana confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that he had posted the five-minute video on social media to promote a property show he will be launching on YouTube in July.

In a Facebook post, he states that the show will be linked to a real estate business were "we will be selling bespoke houses in Johannesburg and Cape Town".