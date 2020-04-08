WATCH | Inside Manana's home, as ex-deputy minister launches YouTube show
Former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana - fresh from a coronavirus lockdown breach scandal - has posted a video showing him exercising and going through various items of luxury clothing.
Manana confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that he had posted the five-minute video on social media to promote a property show he will be launching on YouTube in July.
In a Facebook post, he states that the show will be linked to a real estate business were "we will be selling bespoke houses in Johannesburg and Cape Town".
Watch out for the 1st black connoisseur real estate show to air on YouTube channel in July where we will be selling...Posted by Mduduzi C. Manana on Wednesday, 8 April 2020
"We will be offering tailor-made connoisseur services, such as full interior decor, trained chef services, chauffeur, garden services and domestic services. It will be a five-star service," he wrote.
"We buy houses and convert them into bespoke spaces and sell them with all your suitable needs. Many professionals never have time so we will come in and offer a full service."
Manana didn't answer questions sent by TimesLIVE, including whether he had always planned to release the video on Wednesday, and how the controversy around his lunch with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams might affect the show and the business.
This story will be updated if he replies.