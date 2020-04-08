South Africa

WATCH | Inside Manana's home, as ex-deputy minister launches YouTube show

Mduduzi Manana announced plans for a Youtube property show on Wednesday - a day after being bust breaching lockdown rules.
Former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana - fresh from a coronavirus lockdown breach scandal - has posted a video showing him exercising and going through various items of luxury clothing.

Manana confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening that he had posted the five-minute video on social media to promote a property show he will be launching on YouTube in July.

In a Facebook post, he states that the show will be linked to a real estate business were "we will be selling bespoke houses in Johannesburg and Cape Town".

Watch out for the 1st black connoisseur real estate show to air on YouTube channel in July where we will be selling...

Posted by Mduduzi C. Manana on Wednesday, 8 April 2020

"We will be offering tailor-made connoisseur services, such as full interior decor, trained chef services, chauffeur, garden services and domestic services. It will be a five-star service," he wrote.

"We buy houses and convert them into bespoke spaces and sell them with all your suitable needs. Many professionals never have time so we will come in and offer a full service."

Manana didn't answer questions sent by TimesLIVE, including whether he had always planned to release the video on Wednesday, and how the controversy around his lunch with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams might affect the show and the business.

This story will be updated if he replies.

READ MORE:

'A fairytale': Mzansi reacts to Mduduzi Manana's statement on #Stellalunch

On social media, many including One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, called the statement a "fairytale".
Lonely? Stupid? SA’s dying to know why Stella lunched at Chez Manana

When a minister enters the Grand Central Station of infection in lockdown, there are questions.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on two months' special leave after lockdown lunch: 'Law should take its course'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – ...
