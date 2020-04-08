WATCH | Police van crashes into guard and woman in Bloemfontein

Two people were injured when a police van crashed into them at a shopping centre in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon, Free State police said.

Police have confirmed the authenticity of a video of the incident after it was posted on social media on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Brig Sam Makhele said officers received information of the accident at Bayswater shopping centre about 3pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, a police vehicle was found “badly damaged” and a white Mahindra had damage to its front bumper.