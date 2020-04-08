Zwelinzima Vavi discharged from hospital
Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi has been discharged from hospital and is resting in isolation at home.
Vavi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained optimistic.
“Thank you all of you for so much love and solidarity! My wife and 7-year-old boy has shown no symptoms whatsoever,” he said.
Vavi’s long-time trade union comrade Irvin Jim confirmed on Sunday evening that he had been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19.
This after the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions announced last week Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.
He had also released a video of himself in which he was sweating profusely.