South Africa

Zwelinzima Vavi discharged from hospital

08 April 2020 - 06:53 By Iavan Pijoos
Zwelinzima Vavi said that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained positive.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Labour movement leader Zwelinzima Vavi  has been discharged from hospital and is resting in isolation at home.

Vavi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he would be tested again on Monday, but he remained optimistic.

“Thank you all of you for so much love and solidarity! My wife and 7-year-old boy has shown no symptoms whatsoever,” he said.

Vavi’s long-time trade union comrade Irvin Jim confirmed on Sunday evening that he had been admitted  to hospital after contracting Covid-19.

This after the general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions announced last week Thursday that he had tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus.

He had also released a video of himself in which he was sweating profusely.

