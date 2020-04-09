A day on the coronavirus front line in Alexandra

The team encountered some resistance. One young man, upset by the team’s invasion of his privacy, kept his home locked and grumbled, “You know what they say, God sets the time. And if it is your time, it is your time. Who are you to fight that with masks and sanitiser?” But Alexandrans were overwhelmingly relieved at the sanitisation efforts, often queuing down the road to have their bottles filled.

While the day was steeped in the gravity of the work, it was also littered with reassuring moments of normality. Lengthy discussions about the importance of social distancing among queuing residents usually ended in raucous jokes about why, even here, work meetings had to drag on for so long.

A town by the river

Having sanitised Alex’s hostels and many of the yards around which “old” Alex is built, the next challenge for the Meridian team will be shack settlements, including Stjwetla, where the township’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed. With a population density of around 40,000 people per km², Stjwetla is almost twice as dense as Alex.

There has always been something grim about the settlement’s layout. Flanked by the Jukskei River in the east, Stjwetla’s density is contrasted by the scattered Alex graveyard on its western border. The only barrier between Stjwetlans and the dead – and in many places it is no barrier at all – is a long, snaking line of portable toilets.

Now, the settlement is to be de-densified. It is one of five shack settlements that the department of human settlements, water and sanitation has earmarked to undergo de-densification in the coming days. But speaking to residents, you wouldn’t know it. Most seemed unaware of the plan and had more immediate Covid-19 concerns. Many sternly refused to answer questions, for instance, unless they were given sanitiser and masks.

Small messages

But while Stjwetla may be Alex’s best-known shack settlement, it is by no means the township’s only one. Residents in need of water have long built their homes alongside rivers and there are three main tributaries to the Jukskei running west-to-east through the township. The streams have been driven underground since, but each gave rise to a series of shack settlements beginning in the early 1980s.

What he sees as the government’s focus on Stjwetla at the expense of other densely populated and poorly serviced shack settlements in Alex and elsewhere has led Thabo Mopasi to label the efforts to stave off Covid-19 in Alex “a campaign of glamour”. Born there in 1972, Mopasi has become something of an organic historian of his home township, playing a role in setting up the Alex Heritage Community Centre and contributing to films and academic accounts of Alex.