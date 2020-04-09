South Africa

Call for help from public as KZN school classroom destroyed in blaze

09 April 2020 - 14:06 By Lwandile Bhengu
Bambazi High School in Bergville was damaged after a fire razed a classroom on Wednesday.
Image: Elijah Mhlanga via Twitter

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has appealed to the public for help after a school was set on fire.

Bambazi High School in Bergville, in the KZN midlands, went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

In a video shared on social media by national education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, fire fighters can be seen trying to put out the fire at a wing of the school.

"We are still reeling with shock following the fire that damaged a school. We appeal to members of the public to help with information which may lead to the apprehension of culprits," said education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.

"This is a very unfortunate situation that while we're dealing with a pandemic that is threatening the lives of our people, we now also had to deal with this vandalism. We don't know who started the fire but there are some allegations that there were people who were seen around the school before the fire started," said KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Police confirmed that a case of arson is being investigated by Bergville police.

"It is alleged on April 8, at 17.30, a classroom with school books inside caught fire at Emmaus. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Capt Nqobile Gwala.

