Call for help from public as KZN school classroom destroyed in blaze

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has appealed to the public for help after a school was set on fire.

Bambazi High School in Bergville, in the KZN midlands, went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

In a video shared on social media by national education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, fire fighters can be seen trying to put out the fire at a wing of the school.

"We are still reeling with shock following the fire that damaged a school. We appeal to members of the public to help with information which may lead to the apprehension of culprits," said education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa.