South Africa

Covid-19 claims first Eastern Cape victim in Nelson Mandela Bay

09 April 2020 - 20:07 By Nomazima Nkosi
A retired nurse died in the early hours of Thursday morning at Livingstone Hospital, Port Elizabeth.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded its first Covid-19 death.

HeraldLIVE reported that Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba confirmed that a retired nurse died in the early hours of Thursday morning at Livingstone Hospital.

“We were hopeful her condition would improve as she seemed to have been getting better,” Gomba said.

Gomba said the 66-year-old retired nurse, from Central, Port Elizabeth, had also attended the KwaDwesi funeral.

“She had been in a coma for about a week and was placed at the Livingstone Hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to Covid-19,” Gomba said.

The nurse, who lived in Uitenhage, had attended a funeral about two weeks before she tested positive, along with other guests from all over the world.

The number of confirmed cases as announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night was 1,845, he said.

Of those, 45 are in the Eastern Cape.

