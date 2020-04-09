COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day 14: Pregnant and fighting Covid-19

April 9 2020 - 07:45

Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: I'm learning to appreciate the small things

April 8: Day 13

Today I realised that throughout this lockdown, I haven’t sat outside much and I’m not sure why.

I realised this after I went outside and spoke to people who were walking up and down our street. The fresh air felt so good on my skin and the whole experience — though less than 20 minutes, I'm sure — really lifted my mood.

For a few seconds, I forgot that we’re on lockdown as I watched people move about freely and children playing in the street. My son even had a brief conversation with one of them and I think that made him happier too.