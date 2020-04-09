COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Day 14: Pregnant and fighting Covid-19
April 9 2020 - 08:10
WATCH | R600,000 repairs for Cape Town 'refugee church' before Easter
April 9 2020 - 08:07
We had valid reasons to move booze: SA Breweries stands firm after arrests
Lawyers have been appointed to assist South African Breweries (SAB) staff arrested by Gauteng authorities, the company said as it lashed out against accusations it was breaking the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
Seven SAB employees and two third-party drivers were arrested on Wednesday and their loads impounded.
April 9 2020 - 08:00
Pregnant Roodepoort woman tests positive for Covid-19
A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Roodepoort has tested positive for Covid-19.
Morgan Brink said she received her positive result on April 1, days after returning from a cruise on the MSC Orchestra.
“I did the test on March 25 and I got my test results on April 1. And no, it was no April Fool’s joke. My doctor phoned me and told me to go straight to hospital just so we could check everything because I am pregnant,” she said.
April 9 2020 - 07:45
Lockdown | Diary of a single, Soweto mom: I'm learning to appreciate the small things
April 8: Day 13
Today I realised that throughout this lockdown, I haven’t sat outside much and I’m not sure why.
I realised this after I went outside and spoke to people who were walking up and down our street. The fresh air felt so good on my skin and the whole experience — though less than 20 minutes, I'm sure — really lifted my mood.
For a few seconds, I forgot that we’re on lockdown as I watched people move about freely and children playing in the street. My son even had a brief conversation with one of them and I think that made him happier too.
April 9 2020 - 07:36
This is what Mzansi wants Ramaphosa to consider for lockdown review
South Africans have shared their opinions on measures they think could help curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country.
This is after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa asked social media users to weigh in on the review process for the 21-day lockdown period.
Holomisa asked his followers to give their opinions on which regulations they thought should be reviewed - and why.
April 9 2020 - 07:20
WATCH | Cape Town couple host wedding in their backyard with cardboard guests
April 9 2020 - 07:25
Handstand challenge to help small businesses stay afloat amid Covid-19
A gymnastics club in Johannesburg has launched the "handstand challenge" to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus lockdown.
The challenge is to do a handstand a day for the next 100 days. Alternatively, participants are asked to donate money to keep small businesses afloat, or to sponsor someone to do the challenge.
April 9 2020 - 07:15
African Union throws weight behind WHO in face of Trump criticism
The African Union (AU) — through its chair President Cyril Ramaphosa — has thrown its weight behind the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the face of criticism by US president Donald Trump.
In a statement on Wednesday night, the AU commended the WHO for its “good work” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
April 9 2020 - 07:10
How to limit kids' screen time during lockdown, according to digital guru
Digital life skills expert and parent Dean McCoubrey runs school programmes on social media. The founder of MySociaLife talks about screen guidelines during lockdown.
What are fair screen limits during lockdown when children must learn and socialise online?
Screen time limits depend on many factors:
- What type of family are you (conservative or liberal)?
- What type of child do you have (obsessive user or more self-regulated)?
- What type of screen time are we talking about: for example, educational (like wildlife TV shows), sport (YouTube), social (Instagram) or gaming (Fortnite)?