Covid-19 speeds up creation of 'safe open spaces' for Durban's homeless

The eThekwini municipality wants to create open spaces for the city's homeless to live in once the 21-day lockdown ends.

“We've already had plans in place to set up what we call 'safe open spaces' where the homeless can stay at night, in a secure place with ablutions and pallets and storage facilities. So, all the coronavirus pandemic has done for me is actually accelerate a programme and my vision of where we need to go,” said eThekwini deputy mayor Belinda Scott.

She was speaking in Umlazi where KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, along with health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, handed out food parcels to some community members. The parcels included face masks, soaps and hand sanitiser.

“I was not able to buy food with what little pension money I have because all the shops have been extremely full. These parcels will go a long way,” said 64-year-old Princess Xaba, who received a parcel.