Five South Africans and two ill crew members to disembark cruise liner in Durban

Five South Africans and two ill crew members were expected to disembark the MS Amsterdam luxury cruise liner at the Durban port on Thursday.

The vessel was expected to dock after receiving a clean bill of health from the department of health and security clearance from authorities - including the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and the department of transport - at the Port of Durban.

TNPA said the two crew members' illness was not related to Covid-19.

"MS Amsterdam arrived outside the Port of Durban on Sunday to refuel and restock provisions. There are no passengers on board - only 558 crew members, including five South Africans," it said.