Flawed testing strategy made extended lockdown crucial, say experts

Prof Jabulani Ncayiya, an epidemiologist from the University of Cape Town, said extending the lockdown until the end of April had “bought us time to put more measures in place to control the spread”.

He said SA had “lagged behind in testing” but increased cases “can help us see how and where it is spreading, and whether other measures we put in place are working”.

Ncayiya said an extended lockdown would not have been decided “just for the sake of it” and that “intensifying measures” would result from the new data.

He said the decision by Ramaphosa and the national coronavirus command council was a “balancing act” between public health concerns and the “socio-economic impact of lockdown”.

The right decisions had been taken, but “ramping up testing could have been done earlier because that data is so vitally important. If you don’t have information, you don’t have the data to respond appropriately.”

Prof Shabir Madhi, a Wits University expert on infectious diseases, told TimesLIVE on Thursday it was “very likely that we didn’t maximise the opportunity” because we didn’t scale up testing quickly enough.