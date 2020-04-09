Joburg's metro police chief leaves office, ending long-standing feud

The City of Johannesburg and its chief of metro police David Tembe have ended their months-long feud after reaching a settlement agreement to part ways.

SowetanLIVE reported that the agreement - riddled with confidentially clauses - was concluded on Tuesday and will see Tembe leaving his position, which has been a bone of contention since the ANC took over the city in December.

“The City of Johannesburg has, through a mutually agreed separation agreement, released Mr David Tembe from his position as the chief of police,” said city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

“The chief of police vacated his position on April 7 2020. Both parties have agreed to keep confidential the terms of separation.”