South Africa

Mercy mission with a difference as NSRI takes food to locked-down Robben Island

09 April 2020 - 13:14 By TimesLIVE
Crew of the National Sea Rescue Institute's Spirit of Vodacom deliver groceries to Robben Island residents on April 8 2020.
Crew of the National Sea Rescue Institute's Spirit of Vodacom deliver groceries to Robben Island residents on April 8 2020.
Image: National Sea Rescue Institute

They were locked down on Robben Island, and running out of food ... then the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) went into action.

Within a day, friends and family of the island's full-time residents had put together 300kg of provisions for delivery by the sea rescue craft Spirit of Vodacom.

The NSRI's Table Bay station commander, Marc de Vos, said residents of the island welcomed crew members with “delight”.

The appeal for help from employees of Robben Island Museum came in on Tuesday on the sea rescue duty phone, De Vos said.

“The approximately 13 local residents on the island, some with families, needed the resupply and the island's health and safety officer turned to the NSRI for help, considering that their normal supply chain is not operational.

“The island dwellers arranged for friends and family on the mainland to shop at Pick n Pay and drop the orders off individually at our NSRI Table Bay sea rescue base.”

De Vos said lockdown protocols were followed throughout the operation.

“With great care taken not to break the eggs, our sea rescue craft departed Table Bay at 5.30pm, arriving at Murray Bay harbour at 5.50pm.

“After all of the supplies were delivered without incident, we departed the island and returned to base with the resupply operation completed at 6.48.”

READ MORE

KZN father and daughter who broke lockdown law, rescued after being swept out to sea

A Ballito father and daughter, who broke lockdown protocol to take a dip in the ocean on Sunday, had to be rescued after being swept out to sea
News
3 days ago

Dad, daughter and pets rescued after they ran out of food at lockdown camp

A father and his 11-year-old daughter - plus their dog and kitten - planned to wait out the lockdown at a remote Garden Route camp site
News
6 days ago

Supermarkets' fake Covid-19 messages cause tragic flood of abandoned pets

Two major grocery retail groups have been making grovelling apologies and donating large sums to the SPCA and other animal welfare organisations ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  4. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X