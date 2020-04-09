Mercy mission with a difference as NSRI takes food to locked-down Robben Island

The NSRI's Table Bay station commander, Marc de Vos, said residents of the island welcomed crew members with “delight”.

The appeal for help from employees of Robben Island Museum came in on Tuesday on the sea rescue duty phone, De Vos said.

“The approximately 13 local residents on the island, some with families, needed the resupply and the island's health and safety officer turned to the NSRI for help, considering that their normal supply chain is not operational.

“The island dwellers arranged for friends and family on the mainland to shop at Pick n Pay and drop the orders off individually at our NSRI Table Bay sea rescue base.”

De Vos said lockdown protocols were followed throughout the operation.

“With great care taken not to break the eggs, our sea rescue craft departed Table Bay at 5.30pm, arriving at Murray Bay harbour at 5.50pm.

“After all of the supplies were delivered without incident, we departed the island and returned to base with the resupply operation completed at 6.48.”