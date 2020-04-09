South Africa

Normal life a distant dream, whatever happens to lockdown

09 April 2020 - 08:42 By Dave Chambers
The supermoon on Tuesday, photographed from a highway in Cape Town. Chinese researchers have warned against ending lockdown regulations too early.
The supermoon on Tuesday, photographed from a highway in Cape Town. Chinese researchers have warned against ending lockdown regulations too early.
Image: Esa Alexander

Two-thirds of the way through SA's three-week Covid-19 lockdown, sobering news has arrived in a new study from China, where the pandemic began.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa grapples with whether to end the lockdown at midnight next Thursday, researchers in Hong Kong said any country wanting to do so would have to closely monitor new infections and adjust its controls until a Covid-19 vaccine was available.

The scientists, co-led by Prof Joseph Wu from the University of Hong Kong, said China’s crackdown on movement had controlled the first wave of Covid-19 but there was a strong risk of a new outbreak.

“Without herd immunity against Covid-19, cases could easily resurge as businesses, factory operations and schools gradually resume and increase social mixing,” Wu's team said in The Lancet.

China reports no new coronavirus deaths for first time

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission ...
News
2 days ago

China has reduced Covid-19's average “reproductive number” — the people one person will infect — to below one, meaning infections are shrinking. But Wu said they would rise again if normal life resumed too quickly.

“Though control policies such as physical distancing and behavioural change are likely to be maintained for some time, proactively striking a balance between resuming economic activities and keeping the reproductive number below one is likely to be the best strategy until effective vaccines become widely available,” he said.

Balancing the resumption of economic activity with controls tight enough to prevent a resurgence “was likely to be the optimal strategy until effective vaccines become widely available, despite the fact that control policies — including social distancing, behavioural change and public awareness — will probably be maintained for some time”.

The analysis by Wu's team used data on confirmed Covid-19 cases between mid-January and February 29 in four cities and 10 provinces — all outside the pandemic epicentre of Hubei — with the highest numbers of cases.

READ MORE:

'Lockdown ends April 16 ... but I didn't mention which year,' jokes Ramaphosa

The president later told the media that the government was still deciding whether it will extend the 21-day lockdown set to end next Thursday
Politics
21 hours ago

SA to know 'in a few days' how well lockdown has worked: Ramaphosa

South Africans should know soon just how effective the nationwide lockdown has been.
Politics
1 day ago

Five more Covid-19 deaths in SA, nearly 100 new cases

The number of South Africans to have died of Covid-19 has increased to 18.
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Local scientists claim breakthrough that could help find Covid-19 vaccine South Africa
  2. 'His hatred for alcohol is too personal': Mzansi weighs in on Bheki Cele's ... South Africa
  3. Pay R3m or retract! Scare for Joburg dad who accused Spar of hiking prices Consumer Live
  4. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  5. 57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb South Africa

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X