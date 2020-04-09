Paradise is not so great when you're the only guests and can't get home

There have been mixed fortunes for South Africans trying to find their way home after being stranded abroad from March 27 when a lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The 21-day lockdown and attendant travel restrictions initially saw flights into and out of SA being banned.

However, travel restrictions were relaxed on April 1 to allow foreigners stuck in SA to fly home and South Africans to be repatriated.

There seems to be hope for newly wed SA couple Olivia and Raul de Freitas, who found themselves stuck on a tropical island in the Maldives - and the only guests - when SA went into lockdown.

The were described as the “Last Couple in Paradise ... surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives” in an article in the New York Times at the weekend.

“We left Johannesburg on March 22 and reached the Maldives on March 23. Our travel agent provided us with information he had at the time,” Olivia de Freitas told TimesLIVE on Thursday. “I think no-one at the time knew that a lockdown was going to be implemented within that week until the president announced it himself."

The couple had planned to stay for six days in the Maldives.