Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol'

“We are investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture to determine the identity of the persons in the photograph as well as when and where the picture was taken.

“Such behaviour by any SA Police Service member is unacceptable and it is condemned in strongest terms by police management,” national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

Naidoo said the officers could be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures once the investigation was completed.

Anyone with information about the image can contact the SAPS Crime Stop number, 086 00 10111.