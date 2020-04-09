South Africa

Police investigate picture of female officers 'posing with alcohol'

09 April 2020 - 10:30 By Iavan Pijoos
An image of two women officers in uniform, allegedly having a 'toast' holding bottles of alcohol, which was shared on social media, is being investigated by police.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police said on Thursday they were investigating the authenticity of a photograph circulating online depicting two women officers holding up what appeared to be bottles of alcohol in a “toast”.

The officers, in uniform, are in a room next to several packs of liquor stacked on a table. The context of the image is unclear and the bottles being held up appear to be full.

“We are investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture to determine the identity of the persons in the photograph as well as when and where the picture was taken.

“Such behaviour by any SA Police Service member is unacceptable and it is condemned in strongest terms by police management,” national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

Naidoo said the officers could be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures once the investigation was completed.

Anyone with information about the image can contact the SAPS Crime Stop number, 086 00 10111.

