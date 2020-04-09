South Africa

POLL | Do you buy Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' apology?

09 April 2020 - 09:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the publication of a picture that showed her visiting a friend during the national lockdown.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was put on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the publication of a picture that showed her visiting a friend during the national lockdown.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The apology of communications and digital technologies minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, dominated trends lists in SA as some said tougher action should have been taken against her, while others said the sanction was sufficient.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly apologise on Wednesday for breaking lockdown regulations after she was pictured at ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana's home on Sunday.

She was also put on special leave for two months, one month of which is unpaid.

The now-deleted picture was shared by Manana via Instagram.

Ndabeni-Abrahams said she deeply regretted her actions and committed to using her special leave to abide by the rules of the lockdown.

“I regret the incident and I'm deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and you South Africans will find it in your hearts to forgive me."

