SA Express employees say they have ideas to make the airline viable

Employees of SA Express have asked minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan to oppose an application to liquidate the airline, saying they have ideas on how to make it financially sustainable.

SA Express suspended operations on March 24 and most of the airline's employees were not paid their salaries for March. Last month, business rescue practitioners for SAA asked the high court in Pretoria to place the airline in provisional liquidation.

In a letter to Gordhan, the employees said they had a viable business case to present to him, if he could allow them room and time to build it and to see what aviation in Southern Africa looks like after Covid-19.

“We believe that a small, agile regional operator will be a tremendous asset to a recovering South African economy and see no reason it cannot be SA Express, with all its hard-won experience, its human assets and its world-class cadet training programme.”

The author of the letter, Willem van der Merwe, said though he was just an airline pilot, people behind him in writing the letter were professionals in all aspects of operating an airline.

"We received the letter this morning and the Ministry will give it the serious attention it calls for," Gordhan's spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said on Thursday.