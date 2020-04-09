Screening for Covid-19 rolled out to five districts, says Gauteng premier

The screening of people for Covid-19 in Gauteng has been rolled out to five districts, premier David Makhura said.

“Since March 31, we have screened 28,041 people,” Makhura said at a media briefing on Thursday.

He said of those screened, 440 displayed Covid-19 symptoms and were tested.

As of Wednesday, the province had 782 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The districts where screenings are to take place are: Johannesburg, Sedibeng, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand.

“We launched screening in Alexandra on March 31, where we screened 1,693 people; 201 were tested and only one person tested positive. The person is in quarantine,” said Makhura.